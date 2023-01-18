The Russian who killed a fellow traveler on the Vladivostok-Moscow train was given 8 years of strict regime

In the Trans-Baikal Territory, a Russian received eight years in a strict regime colony for the murder of a fellow traveler on the Vladivostok-Moscow train. About this on Wednesday, January 18, informs Eastern Interregional Transport Administration of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

As the court established, on the evening of November 2, 2022, a conflict occurred between two previously unfamiliar men in a carriage on the section between the Solntsevo and Karymskaya stations in the Trans-Baikal Territory. The convict, who was in a state of intoxication, pulled out a knife and inflicted several blows on his victim in the heart, breaking through the chest. From the wound received, the 26-year-old victim of the massacre died on the spot.

At the nearest station, the defendant was detained by traffic police. He fully admitted his guilt in committing a particularly serious crime.

