In Krasnodar, a Russian was given 13 years in prison for organizing the work of a drug laboratory

In Krasnodar, a native of Vladivostok, who was involved in the sale of drugs, was sentenced to 13 years in prison. About this on Monday, July 24, in his Telegram– the channel reports the United Press Service of the Courts of the Krasnodar Territory.

As the court established, in April 2021, the convict arrived in the Krasnodar Territory at the invitation of a friend to organize a laboratory for the production of drugs. The Russian purchased precursors, chemicals and equipment for the construction and operation of the laboratory. By August 2021, the accomplices had produced over ten kilograms of synthetic drugs.

When trying to sell 5.5 kilograms of drugs, his accomplice was detained by operatives. The court appointed him 9.5 years in prison.

