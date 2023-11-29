In the Komi Republic, a Russian received 5.5 years in prison for justifying terrorism

In the Komi Republic, a native of the city of Ukhta received five and a half years in prison on charges of public calls for terrorist activities and public justification of terrorism. The regional department of the FSB told Lenta.ru about this on Wednesday, November 29.

According to security forces, a man living in Nizhny Novgorod posted several posts on his social network page in which he publicly justified terrorism and called for sabotage by setting fire to military registration and enlistment offices. In addition, he called for an attempt on the life of one of the Russian statesmen. The man was detained and later transported to Syktyvkar for investigative actions.

The convict was deprived of the right to engage in activities related to website administration for two years.

On November 24, the Basmanny Court of Moscow sentenced Russian woman Maria Kartasheva to eight years in prison for spreading fake news about the Russian Armed Forces.