SHOT: a man was detained in Reutov, who rammed a traffic police inspector and fled

In Reutov near Moscow, the police detained a man who rammed a traffic police inspector on Volgogradsky Prospekt and fled. This is reported Telegram-SHOT channel.

It turned out to be a 35-year-old Russian. He was caught 10 kilometers from the scene of the accident. After the arrest, he behaved as calmly as possible and asked why the traffic cop rushed under his car. The man is currently under police questioning.

The Moscow Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) told Lente.ru that a criminal case had been opened on the fact of the accident under paragraph “b” of Part 2 of Article 264 (“Violation of traffic rules that negligently caused serious harm to human health is associated with leaving the place of its commission”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

On the evening of September 7, a detainee at the wheel of a Volkswagen demolished a traffic police inspector who was trying to stop him and drove away in an unknown direction. His car was found a kilometer from the scene. The inspector was hospitalized in serious condition, he has a fracture of his left leg, ribs, cervical vertebrae, as well as bruises of internal organs.

Earlier in the Vladimir region, a man in a van drove a policeman on the hood of his Gazelle when he was escaping from a chase. Then he fled, but his identity was quickly established and detained.