The Russian killed his six-year-old son and one-year-old daughter after a quarrel with his wife. This is reported on website Investigative Committee for Bashkiria.

According to law enforcement officers, on December 26, a 37-year-old resident of Ufa left in an unknown direction in his car with two children. A few hours later, their bodies without visible injuries were found in a car in the Davlekanovskiy district with signs of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Investigators opened a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under paragraphs “a”, “c” of part 2 of article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Murder of two minors”). At present, an investigative and operational group is working at the scene. They conduct an inspection of the scene of the incident, interrogate family members of the victims and other witnesses, investigate the living and social conditions of the family.

The investigation of the criminal case is under the control of the leadership of the Republic’s Investigation Department.

A similar case occurred in October 2019 in Saratov. Then a 30-year-old local resident killed his children after a quarrel with his wife and died himself. Before that, he took a selfie with the children and left a note. Their bodies were found under the windows of their own house on Beloglinskaya Street. A one-year-old boy and his father died on the spot, a four-year-old girl was hospitalized in serious condition and died in hospital.