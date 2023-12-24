In Moscow, a Russian pushed a Nigerian girl out of a fifth floor window

A 45-year-old Russian man suspected of attempting to kill a Nigerian citizen was detained in the southwest of Moscow. About this on Sunday, December 24, in his Telegram– the channel reports the publication Mash.

According to the publication, the accused celebrated his birthday in an apartment on Aivazovsky Street, where he soon called a 22-year-old escort. What exactly caused the conflict between the client and the girl remains to be determined by the security forces, however, it is known that at some point the birthday boy pushed her out of the fifth floor window.

The victim was urgently hospitalized. The man was detained and a preventive measure will be chosen for him in the near future. A criminal case has been opened.

Earlier, on December 24, in Moscow, a man dealt with a prostitute due to an increase in the price of services. During the argument, he grabbed a knife and hit the girl several times.