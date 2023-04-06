Amber Mash: a healthy tooth was pulled out to a resident of Kaliningrad at the Laura beauty and health center

A resident of Kaliningrad had a healthy tooth pulled out at the Laura beauty and health center. This is reported in Telegram– Amber Mash channel.

According to the publication, the man, along with his son, was constantly served at Laura. Before the incident, the Russians were satisfied with the quality of services.

The staff of the center recommended that the son of a Kaliningrader get implants. The operation was agreed to be paid in advance. On that day, the terminal in the institution did not work and the man transferred 30 thousand to the general director of the center. Then the man’s father pulled out a healthy tooth.

Then the man doubted the competence of the medical staff and wanted to return the prepayment. The CEO turned him down. The man went to court, after which the head of the center transferred nine thousand rubles and disappeared for six months.

A resident of Kaliningrad managed to win in court, he received 80 thousand from the center for moral damage.

