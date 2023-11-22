The court gave 400 thousand rubles. fine for an Ulyanovsk resident who called on social networks to overthrow the government

The Central District Military Court issued a verdict against a resident of Ulyanovsk, accused of publicly calling for the overthrow of the government. About this on Wednesday, November 22, reports Interfax with reference to the FSB Directorate for the Ulyanovsk Region.

The man was found guilty under Part 2 of Article 205.2 (“Public calls for terrorist activities”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. He was given a fine of 370 thousand rubles.

According to the agency, the accused called for the overthrow of the current government on his own YouTube channel and on community pages on the VKontakte social network. His illegal activities were identified and suppressed by FSB officers.

Previously, the FSB opened two criminal cases against a 60-year-old resident of the Kurgan region for calling for a coup.