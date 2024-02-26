The Russian Prosecutor's Office requested on Monday two years and eleven months in prison for discrediting the Army for Oleg Orlov, one of the leaders of the human rights organization Memorial, awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022.

The Golovinski court in Moscow will issue the ruling at noon tomorrow, Tuesday, as announced today by the judge, Yelena Astakhova, the TASS agency reports.

“They accuse us of discrediting, without explaining what it is about and how it differs from legitimate criticism. They accuse us of intentionally spreading false information without bothering to prove its falsity,” Orlov said in his last intervention before the verdict is known. .

Orlov recalled that he is being tried for an article in which called the current political regime “totalitarian and fascist”something that, in view of what has happened in recent months, including the death in prison of the opponent Alexei Navalni, did not exaggerate “not one bit.”

“The State in our country once again controls not only social, political and economic life, but also aspires to total control of culture, scientific thought and invades private life. It becomes absolute,” he said.

More than a dozen European diplomats, including representatives of the Embassy of Spain and the European Union in the Russian capital, attended the hearing, as reported by Memorial on Telegram.

During the process Orlov refused to acknowledge his guilt and renounced the presence of witnesses in his defense.arguing that it could bring them a risk, since he has been classified as a foreign agent.

Photo: Alexander Nemenov / AFP

On October 11, Orlov was fined 150,000 rubles ($1,500) for this same case, but the Prosecutor's Office appealed the ruling by accusing Orlov of “harbouring ideological and political hatred” against Russia, after which the Moscow Urban Court ordered a repeat trial.

Then the prosecutor took into account as mitigating factors, among other things, the accused's age, 70 years old, and his brilliant career as an activist over the last 30 years.

The courts opened the criminal case against Orlov in March for the article titled “They wanted Fascism, they already have it” published in the French press and posted in November 2022 on Facebook.

“The bloody war declared by the Putin regime in Ukraine not only means the mass murder of people, but also the destruction of the infrastructure, economy and cultural assets of that extraordinary country,” the article read.

In December 2021, Russian courts liquidated both Memorial International and the Memorial Human Rights Center for creating a “false image of the USSR as a terrorist state.”

EFE