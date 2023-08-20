The Russian probe Luna-25 crashed on the Moon. This was announced by the Russian space agency Roscosmos. The probe, the first launched by Russia to the moon since 1976, crashed following an accident during a maneuver before its moon landing originally scheduled for tomorrow, announced the Roscosmos space agency.

“Around 14:57” yesterday, August 19, 2023, “communications with Luna-25 were cut off,” the Russian agency said in a statement. “According to the preliminary results” of the investigation, the device “ceased to exist following a collision with the lunar surface”.

The Luna-25 probe weighed almost 800 kilos and was carried by a Soyuz rocket. Its take-off took place in the night between 10 and 11 August from the Russian cosmodrome of Vostotchny, in the Amur oblast. The probe was to remain on the Moon for a year and had the mission of taking samples and analyzing the lunar soil.