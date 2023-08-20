The 800-kilo probe had just adjusted its orbit to prepare for the descent to the moon

“Moscow we have a problem”. And it’s called Luna-25. The first Russian mission to the moon after 47 years fails even before starting its work. There probe spacecraft Luna-25 crashed on the lunar surface after an uncontrolled orbit and was destroyed. This was communicated by the Russian space agency Roscosmos which on Sunday morning lost contact with the space probe after its impact with the lunar soil. “The device shifted into an unpredictable orbit and ceased to exist due to a collision with the lunar surface,” the Russian statement reads.

The first problems were encountered on Saturday afternoon when the Russian space agency admitted an unexpected event during the preliminary lunar landing maneuvers of its Luna-25 probe. Prior to today’s announcement, Roscosmos he had limited himself to communicating that “the situation was in a state of analysis”. The 800-kilo probe had just adjusted its orbit to prepare for the descent to the moon. “During the operation, an emergency situation arose on board the probe, which did not allow the maneuver to be carried out according to the specified parameters”. Preliminary sign of a problem, before today’s crash.

Russia hasn’t attempted a lunar mission since Luna-24 in 1976, when Leonid Brezhnev ruled in the Kremlin. Forty-seven years later Luna-25 should have retraced the space glories of the past. Leaving in the night between 10 and 11 August, the space probe managed to enter the orbit of the moon last Wednesday. The soft landing was scheduled for Monday near the south pole.

To success i Moon-25 the prestige of a historic space agency is linked, but with a tarnished reputation due to the failures of recent years and the war in Ukraine. Yuri Borissov himself, director of Roscosmos, had admitted in June that the probability of success of the mission was around 70%.

