Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Vietnam on Wednesday, on a state visit aimed at strengthening relations between the two countries.
Putin’s visit to Vietnam comes at the invitation of Secretary-General Nguyen Phu Trong. Putin came from North Korea on Wednesday evening after a two-day visit.
Today, Thursday, the Russian President will participate in a welcome ceremony at the presidential palace, before entering into bilateral talks with Trong.
