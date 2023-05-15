Rangers player Shesterkin said he did not go to Russia in 2022 due to the birth of a child

The goalkeeper of the club of the National Hockey League (NHL) “New York Rangers” Igor Shesterkin explained the refusal to come home. His words lead “Sport Express”.

Shesterkin said he did not go to Russia in 2022 due to the birth of a child. “Probably, this summer I will still be at home,” he added.

In the 2021/2022 season, Shesterkin won the Vezina Trophy prize for the best goaltender in the NHL. He edged out Juuse Saros of the Nashville Predators and Jakob Markstrom of the Calgary Flames for the award.

Shesterkin, 27, has been playing in the NHL since 2020. He spent all seasons with the Rangers.