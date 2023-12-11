Polyansky: the weapons requested by Zelensky in the USA will be ground up by the Russian Armed Forces

No matter how many weapons Vladimir Zelensky begged for during his visit to Washington, all of them will either be ground up by the Russian Armed Forces (AF) or abandoned, Dmitry Polyansky, the first deputy permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the organization, said at a meeting of the UN Security Council. Writes about this RIA News.

According to him, the Ukrainian leader is asking for weapons as part of his “beginning circus show with an outstretched hand in the United States.” “All of it will either be ground up by the Russian army on the battlefield, or simply abandoned. Leading Western military experts have already recognized this,” the diplomat predicted.

According to Polyansky, the “sinking” government in Kyiv “can drag into the funnel” the partners supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Earlier, during his speech, Zelensky criticized Congress for delaying the provision of funding to Ukraine and again asked for weapons.