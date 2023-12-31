The Russian Permanent Mission to the OSCE condemned the organization’s silence about the tragedy in Belgorod as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). A statement on this topic was published on December 31 in the Telegram channel of the Russian representative office.

“We are outraged by the silence of OSCE functionaries, in particular the North Macedonian OSCE Chairman-in-Office Boujar Osmani and Secretary General Helga Schmid, regarding the deliberate shelling of residential areas of Belgorod by the Kiev regime, as a result of which civilians, including children, were killed and injured,” it states .

In this regard, diplomats called on the OSCE to respond in principle to the act of aggression by Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the center of Belgorod on Saturday afternoon, December 30th. The Ministry of Defense indicated that the attacks were carried out with Vilkha missiles in prohibited cluster ammunition. According to the latest data, as a result of the shelling of Belgorod, 24 people were killed and over 100 people were injured. There are children among the victims.

In response to the terrorist attack in Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces struck decision-making centers and military installations in Kharkov. A high-precision missile strike on the former Kharkov Palace hotel complex destroyed representatives of the Main Intelligence Directorate and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who were directly involved in the planning and execution of the terrorist attack, the Ministry of Defense indicated.

Earlier that day, the Russian permanent representative to the United Nations (UN), Vasily Nebenzya, said at a meeting of the UN Security Council (SC) that the organizers and perpetrators of the terrorist attack against Belgorod will not go unpunished and that Russia will respond to threats from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He also called the West an accomplice in this and other crimes committed by the Kyiv regime. According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the city was pre-planned and carefully prepared.

On the same day, the UN called the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on Belgorod a violation of international humanitarian law. It said attacks against civilians and infrastructure violations are unacceptable and must stop immediately.

Also, the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation, Tatyana Moskalkova, appealed to international bodies with a demand to condemn the Ukrainian attack on the civilian population of the Russian city. She called the incident a terrible tragedy. The Russian Foreign Ministry also called for the same. They emphasized that the West is behind this blow by the Kyiv regime, which also bears full responsibility for it.

