Permanent Mission of Russia: sanctions undermine the foundations of the economies of EU countries

The next anti-Russian restrictions are needed by bureaucrats from the European Union, who are “carrying out the sanctions plan.” About it stated at the permanent mission of the Russian Federation to the EU.

“We are confident that this “package” will be remembered by the EU member countries for the fact that, paradoxical as it may sound, the vast majority of them did not need it at all. Neither their national economies, nor the population,” the diplomatic mission said.

The European Union approved a new package of anti-Russian sanctions on the evening of December 18. “In the 12th package we propose an impressive list of new individuals subject to sanctions and economic measures that will further weaken the Russian military machine,” said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. He also called the new package of sanctions a clear message, the meaning of which lies in the fact that the European Union will continue to support Ukraine.

The new EU personal list included 86 organizations and 61 individuals. Also among the measures is a ban on the import of Russian diamonds into the territory of the European Union.