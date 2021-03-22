The party of pensioners demanded to liquidate the Pension Fund of Russia (PFR), since it does not benefit anyone except its own employees. Statement published by on the website of a political organization.

Its authors believe that payments to pensioners should come directly from the federal budget. They accuse the FIU of excessive spending on their own needs, the maintenance of more than 100 thousand employees, the construction of “palaces”.

Separately, the party indicated that after the actual cancellation of the funded part of the pension, which has been carried out under the guise of freezing since 2014, the PFR changed the technology for managing the accumulated amounts. As a result, clients received a minimum guaranteed profit, and all other money earned as a result of investments passed into the disposal of financiers.

Related materials Ay nano Rusnano was created for a technological breakthrough. Why it didn’t happen even after 13 years

The statement emphasizes that the fund, like similar organizations in other countries, could accumulate pension savings of citizens, work with them, make profit and use it for payments. But in reality, he receives insurance charges, then turns to the state for help and uses it.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian Ministry of Finance is developing a new pension reform that modifies the voluntary funded system. For some unknown reason, the work is under the heading “secret”.

Later, the press secretary of the country’s President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, denied the words of State Duma deputy Valery Rashkin, who announced an imminent new increase in the retirement age. In turn, the speaker of the lower house of parliament Vyacheslav Volodin stressed that the dissemination of such information is unacceptable, and the first deputy head of the United Russia faction, Andrei Isaev, noted that in past years only provocateurs from the opposition, and not members of respected parties, warned about raising the retirement age.