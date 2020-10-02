In Tyumen, a local resident could not get along in the same house with his wife, so after the divorce he paid her a million rubles and decided to flee with his family to the Czech Republic. Writes about this “Megatyumen”.

As a result of the divorce proceedings, the court issued a resolution allowing the woman to move into the cottage of her ex-husband and his new family, and also banned the Tyumen citizen from leaving the country. After the completion of the division of property, the man had to give his ex-wife more than one million rubles, and due to lack of funds, they decided to collect the amount from his salary.

However, the Russians could not get along on the same living space. how reported in the regional UFSSP, the Tyumen citizen gave the full amount to his ex-wife, paid the fee for the late repayment of the debt and submitted documents to obtain permission to travel abroad. Together with his family, he was going to leave to live in the Czech Republic.

In July 2020, a criminal case was opened in Krasnoyarsk against a local resident who set fire to the house of his ex-wife. At that moment, the woman was away. It turned out that the man had committed a crime while intoxicated. He wetted a package of insulation with gasoline and thus set fire to the building, which completely burned down.

