The Russian Orthodox Church warned about scammers extorting money for the restoration of churches after the recent riots in Alma-Ata. This is reported TASS.

According to the agency, the scammers send messages with a fake signature of the head of the department for external church relations of the Moscow Patriarchate, Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk. The letters contain calls to transfer funds for the restoration of churches in Kazakhstan, as well as false information about the destruction in the Iberian-Seraphim convent.

Earlier it became known that as a result of riots in Almaty, 160 people were killed, of which 11 people were security forces, and 149 were civilians.

Protests in Kazakhstan began on January 2, 2022 due to an increase in gas prices for cars from 60 to 120 tenge (from 10 to 20 rubles) per liter. Shortly thereafter, the protesters demanded the resignation of the government, holding new elections and considering the issue of lustration of people from the “clan” of former President Nursultan Nazarbayev. The main clashes between the protesters and the security forces took place in Alma-Ata.