The Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) condemned the interview of the Skopinsky maniac Viktor Mokhov, which he gave to Ksenia Sobchak. This was stated by Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk, his words are quoted by the radio station “Moscow speaking”.

The clergyman is sure that the criminal cannot be shown to the public, because he “cannot teach anything good.” Illarion is also sure that Mokhov needs to be monitored around the clock so that a relapse does not occur.

However, a maniac recently released from the colony committed an offense. He was found guilty under Part 1 of Article 19.24 (“Failure to comply with administrative restrictions established during administrative supervision”) of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation. The Skopinsky maniac must pay 1200 rubles. The police asked for tougher punishment so that Mokhov could not communicate on the Internet, go to bars and give interviews to journalists.

Mokhov spent 17 years in a colony for the abduction and rape of two girls. In 2000, he offered 14-year-old Yekaterina Martynova and 17-year-old Elena Samokhina to give them a ride home, but brought them out of town and imprisoned them for three and a half years in a makeshift bunker under the garage. Mokhov made sex slaves out of schoolgirls, the older girl became pregnant three times from him. The prisoners managed to escape by handing over a note.

The Skopinsky maniac was released in early March. After that, he had to go home to the Ryazan region. The supervision established over him provides that for six years the convict is prohibited from attending mass events, walking at night and leaving the Skopinsky district without permission. However, instead, Mokhov came to Moscow to participate in a talk show.

In addition, shortly after the release, an interview with the maniac was released on YouTube. Sobchak claimed that her video would not be about Mokhov, but “about those terrible crimes that a person is capable of.” However, some viewers felt that the journalist was “creating an image of a hero” to a dangerous maniac. As a result, the film provoked a scandal on the network.