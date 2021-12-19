Vladislav Struzhenkov, a former student of an Orthodox gymnasium near Moscow, who set off an explosion in an educational institution, had psychological problems. Reported by RIA News with reference to the Archbishop of Podolsk and Lyubertsy Aksy.

According to the representative of the Russian Orthodox Church, the teenager was transferred to the Serpukhov Orthodox gymnasium from an ordinary school, as he did not develop communication with peers. “I don’t know if it was bullying or not, but his relationship did not quite develop in an ordinary secondary school,” the agency’s interlocutor explained.

The archbishop stressed that the young man did not face bullying in the new school, and rumors about this have not been confirmed. He added that he had heard from the abbess of the monastery, on the territory of which the gymnasium is located, that Struzhenkov “also talked with teachers about the situation that had developed in his family at that time.” The interlocutor of the agency stressed that this speaks of the trusting atmosphere that has developed in the educational institution.

“I think that after the investigating authorities allow the information to be fully told to the parents, the children themselves, I think that light will be shed on the kind and good situation that exists in the gymnasium,” the archbishop concluded.

On December 13 of this year, Struzhenkov staged a self-detonation on the territory of the gymnasium. The young man came to the building of the educational institution with a bomb, a machete and several bags.

After the explosion, Struzhenkov was hospitalized with torn off legs, more than 10 people were injured as a result of the emergency. When the teenager regained consciousness, he said that he had long wanted to commit mass murder.