The Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) supported the decision of US President Joe Biden to recognize the Armenian genocide in the Ottoman Empire. Thus, the chairman of the Department for External Church Relations (DECR) of the Moscow Patriarchate, Metropolitan Hilarion (Alfeyev) of Volokolamsk, positively assessed the step of the head of the White House. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the program “Church and the World” on the TV channel “Russia-24”.

In his opinion, no one will suffer from this in modern Turkey. “I think it’s better late than never, because realities of this kind, no matter how sad they are, need to be recognized, and things need to be called by their proper names. And I do not think that today anyone in Turkey will suffer from the fact that the obvious fact of the tragedy that took place in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, when more than a million Armenians became victims of the genocide in the Ottoman Empire, will be recognized. Just like events such as the Asia Minor catastrophe, which took place after the collapse of the Ottoman Empire, when several hundred thousand representatives of the Greek diaspora were forced to move from Turkey to Greece, ”said the head of the DECR.

The Metropolitan noted that there are events of this kind in Russian history as well. “It seems to me that no amount of removing the meaning of these events or hushing up their scale will not lead to reconciliation or harmony in society,” he concluded.

Biden officially recognized the Armenian genocide in the Ottoman Empire on Saturday, April 24. This gesture was timed to the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Armenian Genocide. In his statement, the American leader noted that those who remember the victims of the massacres on this day commit themselves to “preventing a repetition of such atrocities.”

In response, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Ankara completely rejects the statements of the US President on the recognition of the genocide. In his opinion, such statements by Biden are “wholly and completely” based on populism.