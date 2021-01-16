The head of the Department for External Church Relations of the Moscow Patriarchate, Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk, advised to abandon Epiphany bathing this year amid the spread of coronavirus.

“In the current situation, when the virus is raging, when many have a weakened body after an illness, I would not recommend any Orthodox believer to plunge into an ice-hole,” he said on the air of the TV channel “Russia 24”…

Metropolitan Hilarion added that he himself made a similar decision. He also suggested that due to the situation with the coronavirus, few will follow such a tradition this year.

The Metropolitan recalled that plunging into an ice-hole is not a church prescription – people perform this tradition on their own initiative, writes “Gazeta.ru”…

According to Anchi Baranova, professor at the School of Systems Biology at George Mason University, Epiphany bathing has nothing to do with hardening the body. You can swim for those who do it regularly and in accordance with their religious beliefs.

Since January 14, Moscow has been preparing places for the placement of Epiphany fonts. The Ministry of Emergency Situations gave recommendations for those who plan to plunge into the hole for Epiphany.

Epiphany and Epiphany, one of the main Christian holidays, is celebrated on January 19 (January 6, old style). On Epiphany Eve, January 18, and on the holiday itself, the rite of the great consecration of water is performed in churches. At this time, believers plunge into a consecrated ice-hole (Jordan).