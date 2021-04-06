Vakhtang Kipshidze, deputy head of the Synodal Department of the Moscow Patriarchate for Church Relations with Society and the Media, reacted to the new video clip “New Wave” by rapper Morgenstern and DJ Smash, where they dance in the temple. In his opinion, the criticism of the performer for the provocative clip testifies to the moral health of Russians. It is reported by RIA News…

According to Kipshidze, the work of Morgenstern “is already provocative enough, and to transfer shocking to the walls of imaginary churches, including Catholic ones, is too much.” He expressed regret that “a challenge to culture, taken as a creative role, naturally ends with attempts to mock shrines,” which, he believes, “should be obvious” for believers and religious leaders of all denominations represented in Russia.

“Drugs, debauchery, greed, pride as the meaning of life are equally destructive for the soul of an Orthodox Christian, a Muslim, a Jew and a Buddhist,” Kipshidze emphasized. The representative of the Russian Orthodox Church noted that “the flywheel of the destruction of values, once unwound, does not make confessional exceptions.” In his opinion, criticism of Morgenstern by public organizations, deputies and athletes testifies to “moral health and the ability to protect their own identity.”

Earlier, Sergei Gavrilov, head of the State Duma Committee for the Development of Civil Society, Issues of Public and Religious Associations, asked the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation to check the video clip “New Wave” by rapper Morgenstern and DJ Smash for extremism. In particular, the parliamentarian complained about the stage image of the artists in the video and asked Roskomnadzor “to consider the possibility of restricting access on the territory of the Russian Federation” to this video.

On Friday, April 2, the rapper, together with DJ Smash, released a video for the song “New Wave”. In it, a hip-hop artist in the guise of the pope uses drugs and dances in a temple. The disclaimer for the video notes that “the video is not intended to offend anyone, including the feelings of believers, and is entertaining.” In four days, he scored over 8.7 million views on YouTube.