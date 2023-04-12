The Russian Orthodox Church called the offer of a truce for Easter strange because of the zero reaction of Kyiv

The idea of ​​proposing a truce at Easter in the zone of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine looks strange, since the chances of a positive reaction from Kyiv tend to zero. This was stated by the representative of the Russian Orthodox Church Vakhtang Kipshidze, reports TASS.

“Despite the proposal of His Holiness the Patriarch to declare a truce for Christmas and the fact that the Russian authorities fully supported this proposal, the Ukrainian side did not express any consent or desire to support this initiative,” he recalled and added that it was strange would come forward now with the same proposal.