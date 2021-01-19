The Russian Orthodox Church spoke about the hope for repentance and correction of the former schema monk Sergius. Reported by RIA News with reference to the head of the synodal department of the Moscow Patriarchate for relations between the Church, society and the media, Vladimir Legoyd.

According to him, Sergius’ renunciation of the church does not prohibit those who knew him from praying for his admonition. “Therefore, as before, the Church is waiting and hoping for the correction of those who have fallen away,” Legoida said.

Let us remind you that on the night of December 29, the former spiritual father of the Sredneuralsky nunnery was detained. After that, he was taken to the capital. The Basmanny Court of Moscow ruled on the arrest of Romanov until February 28, 2021.

Earlier, the defense of ex-schema monk Sergius filed an appeal against the choice of a preventive measure in the form of detention.