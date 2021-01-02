The Moscow Patriarchate called on older parishioners to refrain from attending services in churches on Christmas, the TV channel reports “Russia 24”.

Believers are encouraged to follow the service whenever possible through live online broadcasts.

In addition, on Christmas Day, priests will be able to receive Holy Communion and confess senior citizens at home.

Since March 2020, sanitary measures during worship have been strengthened due to the pandemic. So, the rules prescribe the refusal to kiss the cross at the end of the liturgy, as well as the wearing of masks and gloves in churches.

Earlier, experts from Stanford and Northwestern Universities in the United States said that restaurants, gyms and hotels are the most dangerous places in terms of coronavirus infection.