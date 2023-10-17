RIA: The Russian Orthodox Church was surprised because there was no image of a temple on the new banknote

The Moscow Patriarchate found it strange that for the new 1000 ruble banknote, which depicts the temple building of the Kazan Kremlin, where the museum is now located, they did not find an image with a cross. This is reported by RIA News with reference to your own source.

The agency’s interlocutor drew attention to the fact that the Russian Orthodox Church categorically disagrees with the fact that churches are depicted without crosses. According to him, in this case the question is why they chose this particular image, which does not reflect the interreligious character of Kazan. “We know that there are many mosques and Orthodox churches in Kazan. It’s strange that in the image dedicated to Kazan there was no place for an Orthodox church with a cross,” the source said.

The agency’s interlocutor also expressed the opinion that religious buildings need to be returned to their status; they should have symbols of the religion to which they belong. “This applies not only to temples, but also to mosques and synagogues… I think our society should strive to ensure that every religious building, religious building performs the functions for which it was once erected by believers,” he concluded.

Earlier, the head of the Synodal Department of the Moscow Patriarchate for relations between the church and society and the media, Vladimir Legoyda, also expressed the opinion that the selection of images on banknotes should have been approached carefully.

On October 16, the Bank of Russia introduced new banknotes in denominations of one and five thousand rubles. Both objects, together with the Museum of Archeology and Ethnography in Ufa, are presented on the reverse side of the thousand-ruble banknote. As noted in Goznak, banknotes will be “easy to check without special equipment and at the same time extremely difficult, if not impossible, to counterfeit.” They have stopped printing old banknotes.