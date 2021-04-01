The Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) considered the song of the singer Manizha (real name – Manizha Sangin) unworthy for the Eurovision Song Contest. It is reported by RIA News…

Vakhtang Kipshidze, deputy head of the Synodal Department of the Moscow Patriarchate for Church Relations with Society and the Media, noted that a significant part of the Russian female community is outraged by the composition Russian Woman (“Russian Woman”). In his opinion, any works “with a female theme should not cause indignation among our female fellow citizens.”

“We proceed from the fact that the protection of traditional values ​​is enshrined in the Russian constitution, and one of them is the value of motherhood, which presupposes unconditional respect for women. Anything that humiliates a woman’s dignity is unworthy of being popularized in the international space, including at the Eurovision Song Contest, ”he stressed.

Earlier, the speaker of the Federation Council criticized the text of the song that the singer Manizha will present at Eurovision. “If you are not familiar with the lyrics of this song, I recommend it. These are horses, people, and in general some kind of nonsense. I don’t understand what it is at all. What is it about?” – Matvienko asked at a meeting of the Federation Council. The speaker also instructed to request information on how the voting for the selection of the composition for the participation of the performer from Russia in the competition took place.