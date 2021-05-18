The Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) compared Russian surrogate mothers with slaves. The corresponding statement was published by Vakhtang Kipshidze, Deputy Chairman of the Synodal Department for Church Relations with Society and Media of the Moscow Patriarchate, in his Telegram-channel.

He supported the proposal of the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill, and also called the adoption of the ban on the use of Russian women by foreigners as surrogate mothers “a moral duty” of the State Duma deputies.

“The use of the maternal potential of our compatriots by wealthy foreigners, through the mediation of merchants, is a practice that, according to moral assessment, is comparable to the exploitation of women as slaves. I don’t understand how women’s organizations can put up with this if they have the slightest idea of ​​a woman’s dignity, ”Kipshidze wrote.

The representative of the Russian Orthodox Church recalled that women in most countries of “multi-confessional Western Europe, India, and even atheistic China” are not exploited by foreigners as surrogate mothers.

Earlier on May 18, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia called on the State Duma to limit surrogacy for Russians and completely “put a limit” on its use for foreign citizens.

In October last year, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia called a draft law risky, which regulates the procedure for removing children from a family when their life and health are threatened.