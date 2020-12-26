The head of the Synodal Department for Church Relations with Society and the Moscow Patriarchate, Vladimir Legoyda, said on the air of the RTVI TV channel that the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) does not demand a complete ban on abortion. Reported by TASS…

According to Legoyda, the Russian Orthodox Church takes “a softer and more flexible position on this issue.” “We demand to withdraw from the compulsory health insurance fund,” he commented on the idea of ​​banning abortions.

Earlier, Fyodor Lukyanov, executive secretary of the Patriarchal Commission for Family Affairs, Protection of Motherhood and Childhood, proposed to introduce a moratorium on abortions during the coronavirus pandemic. “We believe that in the context of coronavirus infection, medical abortion operations can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 infection both among women who have an abortion and their families, and among medical personnel,” said the representative of the Russian Orthodox Church.