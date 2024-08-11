Archbishop Savva calls Olympic closing poster an icon of the devil

The official poster for the closing of the Olympic Games in Paris resembles an icon of the devil, said the deputy administrator of the Moscow Patriarchate, Archbishop Savva (Tutunov) of Zelenograd, in his Telegram.

The black poster depicts a male figure falling onto the globe, enveloped in light.

“The poster represents an icon of fallen light, an icon of the devil,” said a representative of the Russian Orthodox Church.

Earlier, Honored Coach of the USSR in figure skating Tatyana Tarasova assessed the performance of Russian athletes at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. According to her, no one has the right to judge domestic athletes on the issue of whether it was worth going to the Olympics or not.

On August 9, the Russians finished their performance at the Games. Of the 15 athletes admitted, only two were able to win medals: tennis players Mirra Andreeva and Diana Schneider came in second.