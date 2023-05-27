The Russian Orthodox Church banned Archpriest Kalinin from serving for obstructing the transfer of the “Trinity” from the museum

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC), Patriarch Kirill, banned and removed from all positions the head of the expert council on church art, architecture and restoration, a member of the Patriarchal Council for Culture, Archpriest Leonid Kalinin. The corresponding message appeared on website patriarchy.

It is alleged that the priest was suspended for the obstacles that he undertook during the transfer of the icon “Holy Trinity” by Andrei Rublev from the Tretyakov Gallery to the Cathedral of Christ the Savior.

Since 1929, Andrey Rublev’s “Trinity” has been kept in the museum complex of the Tretyakov Gallery. In mid-May, by decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the icon was transferred to the Russian Orthodox Church, which caused indignation among art historians.

Experts assured that the 600-year-old work of art could be lost forever due to improper storage conditions. They recalled that after the icon was taken to the Trinity-Sergius Lavra for worship last year, dozens of accidental damages were found on it.