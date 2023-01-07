The Russian Orthodox Church announced the lack of military priests in the NVO zone in Ukraine

Despite the fact that there are already dozens of front-line priests, this is not enough, said Vladimir Legoyda, chairman of the synodal department for relations between the church, society and the media of the Moscow Patriarchate. Writes about it RIA News.

He clarified that Russian military priests are sent on business trips to the special military operation zone (SVO) in Ukraine. According to Legoyda, we are talking about dozens of chaplains, but this is not enough.

“And the Synodal Department for Cooperation with the Armed Forces is working to increase the number of military priests and finalize their status, social guarantees, and so on,” he stressed.

In October, it was reported that three clergy who provided pastoral support to Russian military personnel were killed in the NVO zone. In December, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus’ said that at the same time from 15 to 25 full-time military priests of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) are on business trips in the NVO zone. At the same time, about 90 full-time military priests visited the special operation.