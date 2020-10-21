Priest Dmitry Smirnov died in Russia, reported in his personal Telegram channel, the press secretary of the synoidal department of the Russian Orthodox Church Vasily Rulinsky.

“Now it has become known about the death of Dimitri Smirnov’s father. Kingdom of heaven to dear father. Vladyka Panteleimon in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk performed a requiem for the newly reposed Father Dimitri, “Rulinsky wrote.

Dmitry Smirnov was born on March 7, 1951 in Moscow. Priest of the Russian Orthodox Church, rector of the Church of St. Mitrofan of Voronezh and seven more churches in Moscow and the Moscow Region.

Dean of the Faculty of Orthodox Culture of the Academy of Strategic Missile Forces. Founder and leader of the “Separate Division” project, an Orthodox movement dedicated to protecting family values, countering juvenile justice and fighting abortion.

Known for his harsh statements about contemporary Russian liberals.

His statements on the topic of family values ​​and raising children are perceived as the official position of the Russian Orthodox Church. Smirnov is known as a fighter against homosexual propaganda. He is credited with denying the viral nature of AIDS.

In October 2014, Dimitri Smirnov proposed to ban access to the Internet and computer games for persons under 21 years of age.

The priest denounced the Soviet government, saying that “if we compare what the Soviet government did with our people and Hitler’s deeds, then Hitler is resting. His efforts to annihilate our people are two times behind our domestic people who have changed their minds and still live. “

Photo https://ru.wikipedia.org/

59

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter