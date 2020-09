Alexéi Navalni, at a demonstration in 2019. / Europa Press

The Russian opponent Alexei Navalni, admitted to a Berlin hospital, was poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok, the German Government reported on Wednesday. In a statement, the spokesman for the German Government, Steffen Seibert, has assured that there is “unequivocal evidence” that Navalni was poisoned with Novichok. It is the same substance with which the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned, and survived in 2018 in the United Kingdom.