Children’s Ombudsman Lvova-Belova supported the refusal of private clinics to perform abortions

The Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, supported the refusal of private clinics to perform abortions, noting that this has the right guidelines. This was reported on Saturday, November 18 TASS.

According to her, removing the procedure from private practice will allow the state to more fully provide mothers with support, including psychological support. “The withdrawal from private clinics will allow us to provide regional support to the mother, give her the opportunity to wait out the “time of silence,” and, most importantly, work with psychologists,” said the children’s ombudsman.

She added that women need support to make informed and informed decisions about whether to continue or terminate a pregnancy. It is also important that the woman is told what social support measures are available for families with children. In addition, according to the Ombudsman, the regions are discussing the possibility of involving representatives of religious organizations in working with pregnant women.

It was previously reported that private clinics in Crimea and the Kursk region refused to perform abortions. Artificial termination of pregnancy in these regions will be carried out only in public hospitals.