“Izvestia”: an officer of the 11th Regiment Rambo announced the drugs without inscriptions in the first-aid kits of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian officer of the 11th regiment of the 1st army corps with the call sign Rambo in a conversation with Izvestia spoke about the defending fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

“They’re under something, I’m telling you seriously! They have medicines in the first-aid kits without inscriptions and markings. And it is immediately clear that the person is inadequate, ”said the military man.

Earlier, the state sanitary doctor of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) Dmitry Dokashenko said that Ukraine was testing narcotic nasal analgesics developed by Western pharmaceutical companies for the NATO military.