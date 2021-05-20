The Joint Strategic Command (USC) “Northern Fleet”, which ensures the security of the Russian part of the Arctic, will be destroyed in the event of a war with the US Navy, the Deputy President of the Russian Academy of Missile and Artillery Sciences (RARAN) predicts in the “Military-Industrial Courier” ) on information policy, Doctor of Military Sciences Konstantin Sivkov.

“Our union, in the most favorable conditions, will only be able to weaken the US Navy’s carrier formation (by knocking out one aircraft carrier of three or four US and British navies, while sinking two or three surface escort ships) and destroy two or three American (British) nuclear submarines ( nuclear submarines – approx. “Lenta.ru”) in the Barents Sea, ”the expert writes, comparing the combat capabilities of the USC and a potential enemy.

The author is confident that “the defeat of the enemy’s surface and submarine forces will not occur,” however, “the bulk of the ships, submarines, aircraft of the strike and anti-submarine group” of the USC will be destroyed.

Deputy President RARAN is confident that in the event of a conflict with the United States, the Northern Fleet will not be able to ensure the combat stability of Russian strategic nuclear submarines, since the anti-submarine forces available to Russia can control only a small part of the coastal areas where Russian submarines may be located.

According to the doctor of military sciences, in the same case, the USC will be more than three times inferior to the enemy in fighter aviation.

Nevertheless, Sivkov is confident that such a development of events can be avoided with the adoption of the Zircon hypersonic missile, which, according to the expert, “will be able to disable or even sink up to two or three aircraft carriers and up to seven or eight escort ships” of the enemy …

In May, the chairman of the All-Russian Fleet Support Movement (DPF) Captain 1st Rank Mikhail Nenashev said RIA Newsthat the Zircons “are able to strike at ground targets and are capable of destroying NATO facilities in Norway or Alaska.”