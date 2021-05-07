The Russian Navy, having adopted the Project 885M Yasen-M nuclear submarine K-561 Kazan, received a “dangerous hunter”. This opinion was expressed by the general director of “Sevmash” Mikhail Budnichenko, his words are quoted in the material of “Rossiyskaya Gazeta”.

“This is a dangerous hunter capable of performing various combat missions (…) In the future, the country’s Navy will have not one, but a whole series of such ships,” he said.

According to Budnichenko, promising solutions have been introduced in this project, in particular, the use of a noise-absorbing rubber coating from a new composition, which reduces the level of detection of the submarine under water. “This is a huge step into the future. These are ships of the XXI century. After joining the Navy, they will become the most elusive and dangerous nuclear submarines, “added the general director of Sevmash.

Other industry representatives did not disclose any details about the project.

The nuclear submarine Kazan was accepted into the Russian Navy on May 7. The submarine was launched more than four years ago, all this time was spent on its completion, elimination of certain flaws and tests. In “Rossiyskaya Gazeta”, which wrote about the delivery of the submarine to the fleet, they admitted that this, “of course, exceeded expectations and estimated terms.” According to the contract signed in 2011, 47 billion rubles were spent on the construction of Kazan.

Project 885M “Yasen-M” involves the construction of a total of eight submarines. This year, within the framework of this project, the submarine K-573 “Novosibirsk” is to be accepted into the Navy, and the K-571 “Krasnoyarsk” is preparing to be launched. Five more submarines are under construction and should be operational by 2027.