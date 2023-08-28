The Russian Defense Ministry announced a strike on the aviation warehouse of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On the night of August 27-28, Russian troops attacked the depot of aviation weapons and ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was reported to journalists in the Russian Defense Ministry.

They noted that the group strike was carried out by the Navy (Navy) with the help of long-range high-precision sea-based weapons.

The defense department also added that the target of the strike was achieved, the object was hit.

Related materials:

Earlier it became known that the Russian army launched a group attack on the places of production and storage of unmanned boats. The strike on the identified objects was inflicted by sea-based high-precision long-range weapons. It is noted that unmanned boats were used by Ukrainian troops for terrorist attacks.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in the Donbass. Thus, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics.