The Russian national tennis team reached the final of the Cup of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP): Russian Daniil Medvedev defeated German Alexander Zverev in the second semi-final meeting in Melbourne, Australia. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting ended with the victory of the 24-year-old Russian with a score of 3: 6, 6: 3, 7: 5.

On November 22, 2020, Medvedev defeated Austrian Dominik Tim in the final of the ATP Final Tournament. The meeting ended with a score of 4: 6, 7: 6, 6: 4. After the victory, the athlete said that he had a lot of work ahead, but at the moment he plans to rest. Medvedev’s prize money was $ 1.56 million.

Medvedev became the first Russian to win a tournament in 11 years. He is ranked fourth in the ATP rankings. The athlete is one of three representatives of Russia who managed to make it to the final of the Grand Slam tournament in singles. Marat Safin and Evgeny Kafelnikov did it before him.