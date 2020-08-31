The midfielder of the French AS Monaco and the Russian national team Alexander Golovin will miss the matches of the national team in the League of Nations. It is reported by Sport24.

The cause was an injury to the muscles of the back of the thigh. The footballer was injured on 30 August in the Ligue 1 match against Metz. There are at least four weeks left until the next appearance on the field of Golovin, so the midfielder will not be able to take part in the September matches of the Russian national team.

On August 25, the updated roster of the Russian national football team was published. The next match with the participation of the Russian team in the League of Nations will take place on September 3 against the national team of Serbia. The meeting will take place in Moscow, beginning at 21:45 Moscow time. The Russians will play the second match of the tournament against the Hungarians on September 6 in Budapest.

Golovin moved to AS Monaco in the summer of 2018. He has scored six goals in 57 appearances for the club in the French Championship. Prior to this, the midfielder defended the colors of CSKA Moscow.