The Russian national team defeated the Belarusian team in the quarterfinals of the World Junior Ice Hockey Championship.

The meeting, which took place on Monday, May 3, in the American city of Pleino (Texas), ended with a score of 5: 2.

The goals of the Russians were scored by Matvey Michkov (5th minute), Danila Yurov (16), Artem Duda (23), Ivan Miroshnichenko (47) and Vsevolod Gaidamak (49). Ilya Morozov (28) and Fedor Nikolayenya (32) scored among Belarusians, reports “Sport-Express”…

Earlier in the tournament, Russian hockey players beat the Americans (7: 6 OT), the Germans (6: 1) and the Czechs (11: 1), losing to the Finns (3: 4). Belarusians took third place in group A.

Semifinal meetings will take place on the night of May 6th. The match for third place and the final will be held on the night of May 7.

Earlier, on May 2, it was reported that the player of the Russian youth hockey team Matvey Michkov scored nine goals in four matches of the group stage of the junior world championship (World Cup), which secured himself the fifth place in the number of goals scored among Russians.

The current world champion is the Swedish national team, which defeated the Russian team in the 2019 tournament.