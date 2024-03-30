Qarabag footballer Andrey Lunev spends five thousand euros a month in Azerbaijan

Goalkeeper of “Qarabag” and the Russian national team Andrey Lunev revealed the amount of spending per month in Azerbaijan. His words lead Sport24.

The footballer said he spends four to five thousand euros a month. He said that he spends one and a half thousand on rent, a thousand on a car and gasoline. At the same time, Lunev emphasized that in Germany he needed many times more money.

On March 29, Lunev became the champion of Azerbaijan as part of Karabakh. He has been playing for the team since August 2023.

From 2017 to 2021, Lunev represented Zenit St. Petersburg. Together with the blue-white-blue team, the goalkeeper won the Russian Premier League (RPL) three times. The goalkeeper also has seven matches in the Russian national team.