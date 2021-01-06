Russian hockey players lost to the Finnish team in the match for the third place in the youth world championship, reports TASS…

The game, which took place in Edmonton, Canada, ended with a score of 4: 1. Igor Larionov’s charges opened the scoring in the seventh minute of the meeting, Ilya Safonov scored with a goal.

However, after the break, the initiative completely passed to the Finns, on the 26th minute the score was equalized by Anton Lundell, who scored a double in this match (59). The Russians’ gate also hit Mikko Petman (42) and Juuso Parssinen (60).

We add that the Russian national team lost for the first time in the match for the third place in the youth world championship. On the eve of the Russian athletes with a crushing score lost to Canada in the MFM semifinals – 0: 5.

FHR President Vladislav Tretyak, assessing the game of goalkeeper Yaroslav Askarov, said that he played the match normally, despite five goals conceded.