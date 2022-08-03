ISU reduced the quota for participation in the 2023 World Figure Skating Championships by the Russian team three times

The International Skating Union (ISU) has banned the Russian national figure skating team from submitting more than one entry in each type of program to participate in the 2023 World Championships. This is reported on site ISU.

The restriction also applies to the Junior World Championships. At the same time, at the European Championship 2023, the Russians will retain the full quota. The ISU also clarified that the decision on the admission of athletes from Russia to international tournaments will be made separately.

Thus, the quota for the Russian team for the World Cup was reduced by three times. Previously, in each type of program, the country had three applications. The 2023 European Championship will be held in Espoo, Finland from January 23 to 29, while the 2023 World Cup will be held in Saitama, Japan, from March 20 to 26.

On March 1, the ISU banned Russians from participating in competitions under its auspices. Due to sanctions, athletes in 2022 could not take part in the adult world championship, as well as in the junior world championship.