The Russian youth team defeated rivals from the Icelandic team in the group stage match of the European Championship. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

CSKA striker Fedor Chalov opened the scoring with a penalty. In the 42nd minute, Russian national team defender Nair Tiknizyan doubled the team’s lead. And in time added to the first half, 17-year-old Arsen Zakharyan made the score 3: 0.

In the second half, Denis Makarov scored the fourth goal of the Russians. The Icelanders closed the gap with the efforts of Svein Gudjohnsen in the 59th minute.

Also, the Russian national team will play against the teams of France and Denmark. The games will be held on March 28 and 31. The playoffs of the European Championship will take place from May 31 to June 6. The tournament is hosted by Hungary and Slovenia.