The Russian national hockey team beat the Czechs with a score of 7: 4 at the Euro Hockey Tour in Malmo, Sweden. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

Nikita Chibrikov, Vladimir Butuzov, Vasily Podkolzin, Daniil Misyul, Nikolai Kovalenko, Pavel Kraskovsky and Zakhar Bardakov scored with abandoned goals in the Russian national team.

The Russian team has eight points. She is ahead of her closest pursuers – the Swedes – by five points. Thus, the national team secured a victory in the Euro Hockey Tour ahead of schedule. Russian hockey players won the tournament for the ninth, record time. The Finns have the same number of victories in the tournament.

Euro Hockey Tour has been held annually since 1996. Teams from Finland, Russia, Sweden and the Czech Republic participate in the tournament.