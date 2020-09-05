The Russian nationwide crew took first place within the Tank Biathlon 2020 competitors, which befell within the Moscow area on the Alabino coaching floor, the joint press middle of the Worldwide Military Video games reported.

On Saturday, September 5, the ultimate relay race was held on the coaching floor. Tank crews of the nationwide groups of Russia, Belarus, China and Azerbaijan fought for the champion title.

The principle battle for the primary place befell between the groups of the Russian Federation and China, which turned the leaders after overcoming two laps of the observe. It’s famous that on the third lap, the driver-mechanic of the Russian crew developed a particularly excessive velocity, which was the decisive issue within the victory.

Consequently, the Russian nationwide crew completed with a results of 1 hour 28 minutes 50 seconds. Tankers from China lined the gap in 1 hour 29 minutes 29 seconds. The nationwide crew of Belarus got here third, displaying the time – 1 hour 37 minutes 48 seconds. The Azerbaijani crew is in fourth place with a rating of 1 hour 54 minutes 22 seconds.

“Tank Biathlon-2020” on the “Alabino” coaching floor “Tank Biathlon-2020” on the “Alabino” coaching floor

As a reminder, final week the “Particular person Race” stage of the “Tank Biathlon” competitors ended, the winner within the first division was the primary crew of the Russian nationwide crew.